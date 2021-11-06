A&M Consolidated volleyball team sweeps Bastrop in area playoffs

GIDDINGS — Ava Derbes and Lesley Munoz powered A&M Consolidated’s offense in a 25-15, 25-14, 25-15 sweep of Bastrop on Saturday in the Class 5A area volleyball playoffs.

Derbes had 11 kills with a .625 hitting percentage, while Munoz had six kills and hit .667 to help the Lady Tigers cruise into the regional quarterfinals. Consol’s defense also had 48 digs with no errors.

The Lady Tigers (29-15) will play Pflugerville Hendrickson (40-5) in the third round of the playoffs at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Giddings. Hendrickson advanced with a 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20 victory over Brenham, which finished second in Consol’s District 19-5A. The Lady Tigers placed third. Hendrickson won 18-5A with a 14-0 record and is ranked third in 5A.