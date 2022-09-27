 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M Consolidated volleyball team suffers road loss at Montgomery Lake Creek

MONTGOMERY — The A&M Consolidated volleyball team lost to Montgomery Lake Creek 25-23, 25-16, 25-10 on Tuesday in District 21-5A play.

Lake Creek won the JV match, while Consol’s freshman A team won.

