A&M Consolidated volleyball team suffers road loss at Montgomery Lake Creek

MONTGOMERY — The A&M Consolidated volleyball team lost to Montgomery Lake Creek 25-23, 25-16, 25-10 on Tuesday in District 21-5A play.
Lake Creek won the JV match, while Consol’s freshman A team won.
