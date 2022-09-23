 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M Consolidated volleyball team outlasts Rudder in five-set district showdown

The A&M Consolidated volleyball team came back to beat Rudder 25-16, 19-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-10 on Friday in District 21-5A play at Tiger Gym.

Consol improved to 9-19 overall and 1-4 in district.

Rudder’s Londyn Singleton had 13 kills and eight digs, while Allison Layton had 12 kills and two blocks. Setter Reagan Aponte had 36 assists, 18 digs and five aces for the Lady Rangers (29-10, 1-4). Gabby Baker had 23 digs and two aces, and Kyra Cabler had two aces.

Consol won the JV match 25-17, 25-16, the freshman A match 25-13, 25-6 and the freshman B match 25-15, 25-16.

