A&M Consolidated volleyball team outlasts Magnolia on road
MAGNOLIA — The A&M Consolidated volleyball team rallied to beat Magnolia 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 25-14, 15-12 on Friday in District 19-5A play.

Consol’s Emma Pahl had 18 kills while hitting .469 and added 11 digs to help the Lady Tigers improve to 8-2 in district as they took control of second place. Consol’s Ava Derbes had 10 kills, 12 digs and 25 assists, and Ella Norton had 12 kills.

Consol won the JV match in three sets, while Magnolia won both freshman matches.

