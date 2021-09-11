A&M Consolidated volleyball team outlasts Brenham in four sets

Ava Derbes had 11 kills, 10 digs and 17 assists, and Lesley Munoz had six kills, seven digs and four crucial blocks to lead the A&M Consolidated volleyball team past Brenham 17-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-19 in District 19-5A play Friday at Tiger Gym.

Consol remained atop the district standings with the win, which the Lady Tigers sealed in part with near-flawless defense. Consol had 88 digs overall with just four errors.

Brenham won the JV match, while Consol swept the freshman matches.