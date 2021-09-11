 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M Consolidated volleyball team outlasts Brenham in four sets
0 comments

A&M Consolidated volleyball team outlasts Brenham in four sets

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ava Derbes had 11 kills, 10 digs and 17 assists, and Lesley Munoz had six kills, seven digs and four crucial blocks to lead the A&M Consolidated volleyball team past Brenham 17-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-19 in District 19-5A play Friday at Tiger Gym.

Consol remained atop the district standings with the win, which the Lady Tigers sealed in part with near-flawless defense. Consol had 88 digs overall with just four errors.

Brenham won the JV match, while Consol swept the freshman matches.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert