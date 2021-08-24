A&M Consolidated volleyball team opens 19-5A with road victory

MAGNOLIA — Ava Derbes had 16 kills, 11 digs and 17 assists, and Emma Pahl added nine kills to help the A&M Consolidated volleyball team sweep Magnolia West 25-21, 25-20, 26-24 to open District 19-5A play Tuesday.

Consol’s Gracen Harrell also had 19 digs, while middle blockers Lesley Munoz and Bella Gutierrez teamed up for five blocks and 10 kills.

Magnolia West won the JV match 17-25, 25-12, 25-16, while Consol freshman Maroon won 25-17, 22-25, 15-2 and freshman White won 25-12, 25-11.