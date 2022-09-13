 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M Consolidated volleyball team loses district match at Brenham

BRENHAM — The A&M Consolidated volleyball team lost to Brenham 25-20, 25-22, 10-25, 12-25, 12-15 in District 21-5A play Tuesday. Consol (8-17, 0-2) is scheduled to play at Magnolia, while Brenham (21-11, 2-0) will host Rudder at 6 p.m. Friday.

