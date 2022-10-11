A&M Consolidated volleyball team forces fourth set, but Bull-led Magnolia prevails

A year ago at this time, the A&M Consolidated and Magnolia volleyball teams were finishing district play strong en route to making the playoffs. Returning to the postseason isn’t likely for either, but improving is, which both seemed to do Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

Magnolia powered its way to a 25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19 District 21-5A victory to sweep the season series.

Consol (10-23, 2-8), buoyed by a nice crowd for its annual Block Out Cancer Game, scored the first five points, but the Lady Bulldogs (20-11, 5-5) scored the last six points to in the first set to take control.

“Volleyball is an emotional sport,” Consol head coach Colten Conner said. “I know there’s a lot of power to the game, but we came out hot. We’ve been preaching all year you’ve got to build on that momentum. Magnolia just did a good job of getting on top, and it was hard for us to come back from a deficit like that.”

Magnolia jumped to a 12-6 lead in the second set and never wavered.

Consol won a hard-fought third set on a kill by sophomore Emma Wilson. The Lady Tigers jumped to a 5-0 lead in the frame behind the serving of setter Abigail McKinney, one of the returning seniors from last season’s 29-7 team that reached the regional quarterfinals. McKinney gave her teammates a lift with a trio of aces.

Consol was steady in never trailing in the third set, but Magnolia tied it four times, the last at 21. Junior Raegan Johnson’s kill broke the tie, and Magnolia had a couple hitting errors to put Consol in position to win.

Magnolia, which closed out Consol at home after losing the third set earlier this season, did the same Tuesday, taking leads of 7-2 and 15-7 in the fourth set and cruising from there.

“It’s definitely a year we’ve got to learn and build on.” Conner said. “We have six awesome seniors that are doing their job, but it’s a great divide. We’ve got six sophomores who haven’t really gotten that varsity experience. They’re growing into the game, so tonight we saw a couple sophomores show up.”

Wilson had nine kills.

“I thought she had a great game,” Conner said. “She still makes those younger mentality mistakes, but as she grows into the game and gets comfortable, she’s going to be a force on our team that we’re very excited for.”

Johnson and senior Lesley Munoz each had eight kills, while senior Ella Norton added seven. Junior libero Jasmine Rau had 23 digs, a few of them that got the crowd involved.

“I thought she did a good job of picking up tough balls, especially down the line when they were trying to test her,” Conner said.

Norton and McKinney each had 16 digs, and sophomore Zoey Montgomery added 12. That made for some long points, but most of them were won by the Lady Bulldogs, who were led by senior Alex Bull, a 6-foot-2 middle hitter who is committed to Texas-Arlington.

Bull had seven kills in the first set, four of them during the final 6-0 run. One of her kills tied the set at 22 after Consol had made a couple nice digs.

Bull also was tough at the service line. She had 12 points, seven of them aces.

“I’m kind of biased on this, [but] I think a top-spin serve is one of the easiest serves in the game to serve,” Conner said. “We just had a hard time reading it. She executed really well. It’s a high-risk serve, but with high risk comes high reward and she got the reward tonight.”

Magnolia took advantage of Consol’s unsteady serve-receive game at times in the first two sets.

“It’s kind of been the Achilles heel all year, but it has gotten better,” Conner said. “We’re slowly progressing.”

Consol remains tied with Rudder (30-14, 2-8) for sixth place in the eight-team district with six games left in the regular season. Magnolia, which also won 29 games last year, is all alone in fifth place behind Magnolia West (22-10, 7-3) and College Station (25-15, 7-3), who are tied for 21-5A’s last two playoff spots.

Bull ended with 18 kills. Junior Chloe Richards added 14 and sophomore Haley Herndon 11. Senior Tylar South had four aces and freshman Henlee Moszkowicz three as Magnolia had 15. Junior Ali Gentry had 21 digs, junior Kira Braun 17 and Moszkowicz 10.