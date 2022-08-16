A&M Consolidated volleyball team earns four-set win over Bryan at Viking Gym

Colten Conner often talks to his A&M Consolidated volleyball team in practice about handling adversity. And after a second-set loss in front of a raucous Bryan crowd at Viking Gym, the Lady Tigers showed their stripes and rebounded to win 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18 in nondistrict play between the crosstown rivals.

“We talk about it in practice about how you’re going to respond,” Conner said. “Bryan did their job. They responded in the second set after a first-set loss. We did a good job of responding back. The start of the game is so imperative to controlling that set. We can’t work from behind. We’ve got to stay ahead.”

While Conner talks to his team about staying ahead, Consol had to come from behind in the first set as Bryan (2-8) took a 7-3 lead thanks to some early kills from Alexis Burton and Madelyn Polasek.

A few Bryan errors and some Consol kills later, the Lady Tigers (3-7) took a 9-8 lead and never looked back to win the opening set.

The second set was Bryan’s turn to respond as the teams battled back-and-forth through seven lead changes by trading lengthy scoring runs.

Bryan jumped to an 9-2 lead, but Consol rallied for a 15-14 lead thanks to some aggressive attacks. The teams continued to swap points, but after a timeout with the set tied at 23, Bryan found the momentum it needed to secure the final two points.

“We made a lot of mistakes in all the sets,” Bryan head coach Kayli Kane said. “In the second set, I think that was our least amount of errors that we gave away. We served tough. We got them out of system a lot, and we didn’t make as many errors. That was the difference in that game. In the other sets, we missed a lot of serves. We had a lot of hitting errors. We’ve just got to take care of things on our side.”

The third set saw the Lady Tigers take an early lead and not let their foot off the gas in a 25-15 win.

In the fourth set, Bryan shifted the momentum as it rallied and cut the lead down to just three points before the Lady Tigers broke free on a 4-0 run to pull ahead 20-13. From there Consol cruised to the set and match win.

Polasek led Bryan with a team-high eight kills to go with 12 digs. Kennedy Porter had 18 digs, and Alli Warden had 12 assists.

“I was just talking to them in the locker room to just stay the course,” Kane said about her postgame message to the Lady Vikings. “They know my mentality, and they have to trust in the process and know that we will get there and keep buying in and stay confident and stay the course.”

For Consol, Bella Gutierrez tallied a team-best eight kills, while teammate Raegan Johnson finished with seven. Abigail McKinney had 23 assists, and Jasmine Rau ended with 26 digs.

“Overall, I was very impressed,” Conner said of Consol’s performance. “We came into this game talking about at the beginning of the season we’ve kind of got to instill the energy on the court, the attitude toward each other and making sure we’re staying positive through the entire set. We learned and grew from that. Bryan had a good team. They made some plays, but we learned to overcome that and stay together as a team on a positive aspect.”

Consol will begin play at the VolleyPfest in Pflugerville on Thursday, while Bryan will play in the New Braunfels tournament.