A&M Consolidated volleyball team drops streaky match to Tomball 3-1

The A&M Consolidated volleyball team’s confidence grew as its home bout against Tomball waged on Tuesday at Tiger Gym, but it was too late to make a comeback in the 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-14 loss to the Lady Cougars.

Tiger middle blockers Bella Gutierrez and Lesley Munoz led Consol in kills with 10 apiece. Tomball’s Amelie Grostabussiat recorded a team-high 11 kills, followed by Olivia Wright’s eight. Senior Consol setter Abigail McKinney collected 30 assists, opposite Cougar setters Lindy Godwin and Madalyn Hoot, who recorded 22 and 19, respectively.

One of Consol’s outside hitters was lost to injury, which resulted in a lineup shuffle across the board, head coach Colten Conner said.

“We’ve got to make adjustments,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing we did tonight. ... We’re trying to figure out a new lineup. Girls are playing new positions, and we’ve got to find that comfort between each other.”

The Lady Tigers (6-11) jumped to leads early in the first two sets but couldn’t hold off the Lady Cougars (10-8) late in the frames. Tomball turned around an 18-13 Consol lead in the first set thanks to a nine-point run aided by two Grostabussiat kills and a service ace from Hoot.

In the second set, a 9-7 Lady Tiger lead gave way after a five-point Tomball run, which included two service aces by Kaitlyn Davis.

The streakiness of the match came down to aggressiveness, Conner said.

“We get in our head too much,” Conner said. “We’re afraid to make errors, and I want these girls to be comfortable making errors. I want them to make aggressive errors on the court but allow themselves to learn and grow in that aspect.”

Consol found its stride in the third set, stringing off six straight points with two service aces from Jasmine Rau to take a 17-14 lead. The Lady Tigers reached set point but had trouble shutting the door on the Lady Cougars, who took advantage of two attack errors to put together a five-point run. Consol finished off the set with a kill by outside hitter Kendra Humphries to extend the match.

“When the chemistry is there, it’s hard to beat us,” Conner said.

Tomball bounced back in the fourth set and put together a nine-point run to take a 13-5 lead. The Lady Cougars closed out the match with seven straight points, capped by a kill from Madison Love.

Consol has four more matches until District 21-5A play starts. Conner hopes to use the team’s final nondistrict tuneups to solidify his new lineup.

“This game doesn’t count,” he said. “It’s just getting us prepared for district. We’re never going to learn that in a gamelike scenario unless we try it, so I’m all for aggressive errors. It’s the ones that we’re being timid is the ones I want to grow and learn from.”

• NOTES -- Tomball won the JV match 2-0, while Consol won both freshman matches. ... Consol will host Porter at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Subvarsity matches will start at 4:30 p.m.