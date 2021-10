KATY — The A&M Consolidated volleyball team swept Katy Jordan 25-22, 25-15, 25-18 on Tuesday to clinch a playoff spot in District 19-5A. The Lady Tigers hit .249 with 34 kills and had 10 aces. Katy Jordan swept the JV and two freshman subvarsity matches. Consol will host Katy Paetow at 6 p.m. Friday.