A&M Consolidated volleyball coach Colten Conner is leaving after four seasons with the Lady Tigers.

“I am moving out of public education and have an opportunity down in Houston,” Conner said. “It was a very hard decision to step away. I poured my heart and soul into this program, but it was time for me to step away and further my career.”

Consol hired Conner in August 2019 when Tayler Gray, who was with the program since only June, opted to return to Sam Houston State, where she had been an assistant since 2014.

Conner shared head coaching duties that first season with Kailey Hicks, who had been the interim head coach after Gray left.

Conner inherited a team that was 6-3 and it ended 26-15, finishing second to College Station in 19-5A and advancing to the second round of the playoffs. Conner’s best season was 2021, going 29-17, including a 12-4 record in 19-5A to finish second. The Lady Tigers reached the third round of the playoffs. Consol was 12-25 this past season, including 4-10 in 21-5A for sixth place.

“I’m going to miss the relationships I’ve built with these athletes and coaches,” Conner said. “The coaches supported each other and wanted the best for each program. The girls were buying and and working towards a common goal.”

Conner said the team had a great start to the offseason, with the theme “Faith and Foundation.”

“This was what our offseason was run on,” Conner said. “Finding what you believe in and using that as your foundation to grow. With a foundation, a house can’t be built. Inside of that foundation is your faith, morals, ethics and beliefs. Once you understand what makes you who you are, you can build whatever you want in life both on and off the court. They bought into that the work ethic was unmatched.”

College Station ISD has posted the opening with applicants to newly hired Consol campus coordinator and head football coach Brandon Schmidt at BSchmidt@csisd.org.