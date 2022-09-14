Seth Marshall, Ben Rudd and Abigail White each went 2-0 in their matches to lead the A&M Consolidated tennis team to a 10-9 victory over College Station on Tuesday.
A&M Consolidated tennis team edges past College Station 10-9
