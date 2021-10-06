A&M Consolidated swimming teams to open season Friday

For more than a decade, the A&M Consolidated boys and girls swimming teams have piled into their cars and made the yearly trip to the UIL state meet.

With a mix of new and familiar faces this season, the Tigers will use Friday’s season opener against Magnolia to gage if a 17th straight trip to the state tournament is in their future.

“I fully expect us to continue that,” Consol head coach Jenny Marquardt said. “I tell my swimmers at the very beginning of the year before we ever even get in the water to practice that that’s the goal. The goal is to make state as a team.”

Both teams are the reigning District 19-5A champions, and the Lady Tigers are coming off back-to-back to third-place finishes at state.

Consol’s girls team will be without Texas A&M signee Kaitlyn Owens and Brett Hyman, who were big parts of last year’s state-winning 400-yard freestyle relay team. Owens also hold school records in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

“Losing those two girls is pretty tough,” Marquardt said. “But as far as speedwise, I’ve got girls that are really ready to step into those shoes and take the reigns and help lead the team.”