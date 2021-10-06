A&M Consolidated swimming teams to open season Friday

For more than a decade, the A&M Consolidated boys and girls swimming teams have piled into their cars and made the yearly trip to the UIL state meet.
With a mix of new and familiar faces this season, the Tigers will use Friday’s season opener against Magnolia to gage if a 17th straight trip to the state tournament is in their future.
“I fully expect us to continue that,” Consol head coach Jenny Marquardt said. “I tell my swimmers at the very beginning of the year before we ever even get in the water to practice that that’s the goal. The goal is to make state as a team.”
Both teams are the reigning District 19-5A champions, and the Lady Tigers are coming off back-to-back to third-place finishes at state.
Consol’s girls team will be without Texas A&M signee Kaitlyn Owens and Brett Hyman, who were big parts of last year’s state-winning 400-yard freestyle relay team. Owens also hold school records in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
“Losing those two girls is pretty tough,” Marquardt said. “But as far as speedwise, I’ve got girls that are really ready to step into those shoes and take the reigns and help lead the team.”
Sophomore Sam Poole and junior captain Grace Yeh have valuable experience from last season. Poole swam on Consol’s second-place 200 medley relay team at state. Junior Claire Riley, who was a member of both state relay teams, also returns but is out with an injury and won’t compete Friday.
Hailey Buenemann, another team captain, and Lydia Demlow didn’t swim last year, but Marquardt said both hope to make college rosters and are working to make that a reality.
“Already my assistant coach is talking about them in the weight room,” Marquardt said. “They’re really pushing, because they know they’ve got specific cuts that they want to make. I’m seeing it pay off in the water.”
On the boys side, the Tigers are looking to return to state as a team after sending one swimmer in 2019 and falling short of last year’s tournament.
Consol returns sophomore backstroker Ian Lindberg, senior captains Connor McGuire and Jackson Shannon and sophomore Garrett Gammill. Michael Peng, Eric Xiao, Michael Yang, Andrew Larsen and Carston Johnson swam together in a summer league and give the Tigers plenty of depth.
“I’ve had that conversation with my guys team of [who] I want to go through to state, and I’ve got some really specific relays I’d like to get through,” Marquardt said. “I’ve got some guys on the team eyeing some team records that they’re looking to get.”
Consol is competing with a full, 42-person roster after competing with less than 40 swimmers last season.
“I had to make some cuts, because I didn’t have enough space,” Marquardt said. “So everyone on the team this year is really motivated to make it worth it.”
Consol will get the chance Friday to compete against a tough Magnolia squad, which Marquardt said the Tigers don’t normally compete against until state.
“I’m hoping to see in the individual events that the swimmers will be where they need to be at this point in the season, to kind of open up and really give me some fast splits,” Marquardt said, adding that she’s especially excited to see the girls medley relay and boys 400 freestyle relay teams. “Make a statement that we’re here and we’re ready to go.”
• NOTES — The Bryan swimming and diving teams opened the season Tuesday with a dual meet against Magnolia at the Bryan Aquatic Center. The Vikings will host a tri-meet on Oct. 21 with Consol and Cypress Springs.