A&M Consolidated swimming teams sweep Katy in pair of dual meets

The A&M Consolidated swimming teams swept Katy on Thursday with the girls team winning 158-85 and the boys team winning 148-106 at Tiger Natatorium.

Consol’s girls won 9 of 11 races, while its boys won seven races.

On the girls side, Consol freshman Katherine Rasmussen won the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly, and sophomore Mackenzie ODonnell won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. Sophomore Sammy Shankar also won the 50 freestyle, junior Zody Bennett the 100 freestyle and freshman Annie Dent the 100 breaststroke. Rasmussen, Shankar, sophomore Sam Poole and Bennett won the girls 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 53.78 seconds, while Bennet, junior Ally Duan, junior Grace Yeh and Poole won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:46.79.

On the boys side, Consol senior Andrew Larsen won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, and senior Michael Peng won the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Junior Carston Johnson also won the 100 freestyle. Senior Chris Holder, junior Jonah Ozmetin, sophomore Ian Lindberg and Johnson won the boys 200 freestyle relay (1:39.49), and senior Eric Xiao, junior Michael Yang, Peng and Larsen won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:23.77.

Consol will swim against Cypress Woods on Saturday at the Cy-Fair ISD Natatorium.