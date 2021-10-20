 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated swimming teams sweep Cy-Woods in pair of dual meets
Seniors Eric Xiao, Andrew Larsen and Michael Peng and junior Carston Johnson point to the A&M Consolidated swimming team's record board after setting the school mark in the 200 freestyle relay Saturday in a dual meet against Cypress Woods.

 Special to The Eagle

The A&M Consolidated girls swimming team beat Cypress Woods 156-122, and the Tiger boys team won 163-106 on Saturday at Tiger Natatorium.

On the girls side, Consol’s Katherine Rasmussen, Sam Poole, Ally Duan and Zody Bennett won the 200-yard medlay relay in 1 minute, 55.36 seconds. Bennett also won the 50 freestyle (25.73) and 100 butterfly (1:01.31). Sammy Shankar won the 100 freestyle (57.72), and Poole won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.49). Duan, Shankar, Rasmussen and Bennett won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.77.

For Consol’s boys, seniors Eric Xiao, Andrew Larsen and Michael Peng and junior Carston Johnson set the school record in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:25.96, breaking the mark of 1:26.21 set by Jonathan Jackson, Stephen O’Shea, Sean O’Shea and Jack Burley in 2007. Ian Lindberg, Xiao, Peng and Johnson also won the 200 medley relay (1:39.94) for the Tigers, while Peng won the 200 individual medley (1:58.20) and 100 freestyle (46.82). Johnson won the 200 freestyle (1:55.41). Larsen won the 50 freestyle (22.10). Xiao won the 100 butterfly (54.36), and Lindberg won the 100 backstroke (57.90).

