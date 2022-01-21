A&M Consolidated swimming teams repeat as District 19-5A champions

The A&M Consolidated boys and girls swimming teams defended their titles at the District 19-5A meet Friday at the Belton ISD Aquatic Center.

Consol won the boys championship with 213 points to easily outdistance second-place Lake Belton (117), while Consol’s girls had 244 points to lap the field by 169 as the Tiger teams won 20 of 22 races and all six relays. Overall, Consol advanced 30 swimmers to the Class 5A Region V meet set for Feb. 4-5 at Texas A&M’s Student Recreation Center Natatorium. Swimmers had to finish in the top six to advance.

Consol senior Michael Peng was named the boys swimmer of the meet, while freshman Katherine Rasmussen was named the girls swimmer of the meet and third-year Tiger coach Jenny Marquardt both the boys and girls coach of the meet.

Peng won the 50-yard freestyle in 21.18 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 49.34. He also joined Carston Johnson, Eric Xiao and Andrew Larsen to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:32.20) and 400 freestyle relay (3:22.25).

Rasmussen won the 200 freestyle (1:57.15) and 100 backstroke (58.56) and swam with Annie Dent, Sammy Shankar and Claire Riley to win the 200 medley relay (1:54.05) and with Shankar, Grace Yeh and Zody Bennett to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:50.62).