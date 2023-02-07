The A&M Consolidated boys and girls swimming teams both finished second at the Class 5A Region VI meet at the A&M Student Recreation Natatorium over the weekend. Both squads had a pair of entries automatically qualify for the state meet and Consol’s Jenny Marquardt was named the girls regional coach of the meet by the Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.

Georgetown won the boys division with 397.50 points. Consol had 282.50 points followed by Leander Rouse 275, Magnolia 238 and Leander 167. Cedar Park won the girls division with 330 points. Consol had 249 followed by Magnolia 221, Leander Rouse 204 and Montgomery Lake Creek 203.

Leading the way for the Tigers were regional winners junior Ian Lindberg and freshman Neal Pang. Lindberg won the 100-yard backstroke (53.14 seconds) and Pang won the 100 breast (58.98). Lindberg and Pang teamed up with Jaden Kwok and senior Carsten Johnson for second in the 100 backstroke with a season-best time of 1:37.64.

Consol is expected to add more state qualifiers after all the regional meets are completed. The top two finishers at each regional earn automatic bids with the next eight fastest finishers from all the regionals qualifying.

Other top finishers for Consol follow.

BOYS

200 freestyle relay – 3, Lindberg, Garett Gammill, Brendan Owens, Johnson, 1:27.08. 400 freestyle relay – Gammill, Owens, Ty Lingo, Kwok, 3:19.64. 200 IM – 2, Pang, 2:00.18. 50 freestyle – 7, Johnson, 21.91; 8, Owens, 22.20. 100 butterfly – 3, Lindberg, 52.36; Kowak, 53.04; 6, Gammill, 54.02. 100 freestyle – 6, Johnson, 48.79. 100 backstroke – 4, (tie) Kwok, 55.80; 5, Gammill, 56.59. 100 breast – 7, Owens, 1:02.82. 200 IM – 12, Tyler Lingo. 100 back – 11, Tyler Lingo.

GIRLS

200 medley relay – 3, Katherine Rasmussen, Sam Poole, Sammy Shankar, Grace Yeh, 1:48.67. 200 freestyle – 4, Poole, Mackenzie O'Donnell, Shankar, Yeh, 1:41.92. 400 freestyle relay – 4, Rasmussen, O'Donnell, Shankar, Yeh, 3:43.64. 100 butterfly – 3, Rasmussen, 59.40; 6, Ally Duan, 1:03.13; 7, Shankar, 1:03.95; 14, Helen Hunziker. 200 IM – 7, Poole, 2:13.44. 100 breast – 6, Annie Dent, 1:09.81; 7, Hunziker, 1:12.41; 8, Ruya Balog, 1:14.95. 200 free – 12, Jayden Buenemann. 500 freestyle – 10, Buenemann. 100 freestyle – 9, O’Donnell; 11, Yeh. 100 back – 13, O’Donnell.

