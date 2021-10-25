A&M Consolidated swim teams sweeps Cypress Springs in dual meet

CYPRESS – The A&M Consolidated boys and girls swimming and diving teams remain undefeated after beating Cypress Springs in a dual meet last Thursday at the Cy-Springs Natatorium.

The girls team won 218-57, sweeping all 11 races with at least top two finishers in nine events. Zody Bennett led the Lady Tigers with two first-place finishes in the 200-meter individual medley (2:12.70) and the 100 backstroke with a pool record time of 59.28 seconds.

Swimmers who also placed first in their respective events, include Mackenzie ODonnell in the 200 freestyle (2:09.66), Katherine Rasmussen in the 50 freestyle (25.97), Hailey Buenemann in the 100 butterfly (1:04.05), Kendall Mathews in the 100 free (1:04.42), Hannah Sanchez-Owsik in the 500 free (5:49.28) and Annie Dent in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.59).

In relays, Rasmussen, Sammy Shankar, Hailey Buenemann and Bennett won the 200 free in 1:56.38. Jayden Buenemann, Lydia Demlow, Dent and Ally Duan won the 200 medley relay in 1:57.74, and the quartet of Demlow, Hailey Buenemann, Sanchez-Owsik and ODonnell won the 400 free relay in 4:11.24.