A&M Consolidated swim teams ready to make a splash at state tournament

It won't be the A&M Consolidated swimming team's first time in Austin, but the Tigers are in the hunt for more hardware this time around.
Consol will make its 17th straight appearance in the UIL Class 5A state swim meet at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center. Preliminaries start at 10 a.m. Friday with the finals at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
"This is really a work trip," Consol head coach Jenny Marquardt said. "We're going down there to race and really be focused. We obviously will have a lot of fun and get to do some different things that we don't normally get to do, but it really is about the racing that'll happen on Friday and Saturday."
Consol's girls team captured two relay medals at last year's meet with the 400-meter freestyle relay team taking home gold and the 200 medley relay grabbing silver.
The Lady Tigers are prepping for similar results this year after earning the top seed in the 200 medley following a dominate performance from Katherine Rasmussen, Sam Poole, Sammy Shankar and Claire Riley, who finished in 1 minute, 47.73 seconds at the Region V meet.
"It's a pretty exciting place to be going into the meet," Marquardt said.
Rasmussen, a freshman, also advanced in the 200 free (1:54.55) and 100 backstroke (56.56), and Annie Dent made it in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.84). The top two finishers from regionals advanced to state with the next eight highest times across the state also advancing.
Consol's 200 free and 400 free relays made the cut, along with Poole in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.41) and Zody Bennett (24.72) and Riley (24.51) in the 50 free. Bennett also advanced in the 100 backstroke (58.81).
"The girls are excited to get all those relays through," Marquardt said, adding that Consol was seeded ninth in the 400 free last season and won. "For so many of our swimmers to get called up that makes them really happy."
The boys teams will compete in eight events. The Tigers are led by their 200 and 400 free relays, which earned the top seeds following first-place finishes in times of 1:25.67 and 3:06.31, respectively, at regionals.
"We've been kind of studying what we needed to do to get to state, how we could get through and how the relays needed to go," Marquardt said. "We've been working on those numbers all year long and I think we're ready."
The quartet of Andrew Larsen, Michael Peng, Carston Johnson and Eric Xiao will also represent Consol as individuals.
Larsen advanced in the 200 free (1:42.18), Peng in the 100 butterfly (48.84) and Xiao in the 100 free (47.05). Ian Lindberg will compete in the 100 backstroke (54.01). Johnson was called up in the 200 free (1:44.13) and 500 free (4:45.93), Peng in the 50 free (21.10) and Larsen in the 100 free (47.13).
Marquardt said other schools from their region will be the toughest competition, including Dripping Springs, Georgetown and Friendswood. The Lubbock girls team, which won last year's title, and the San Antonio Alamo Heights boys team also will be stiff competitors.
Consol is ready for the challenge, Marquardt said.
"I'm really excited to take this group to state," she said. "I think we will have a lot of fun. Swimming fast is fun. ... and we're looking forward to this trip down to Austin."