A&M Consolidated swim teams ready to make a splash at state tournament

It won't be the A&M Consolidated swimming team's first time in Austin, but the Tigers are in the hunt for more hardware this time around.

Consol will make its 17th straight appearance in the UIL Class 5A state swim meet at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center. Preliminaries start at 10 a.m. Friday with the finals at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

"This is really a work trip," Consol head coach Jenny Marquardt said. "We're going down there to race and really be focused. We obviously will have a lot of fun and get to do some different things that we don't normally get to do, but it really is about the racing that'll happen on Friday and Saturday."

Consol's girls team captured two relay medals at last year's meet with the 400-meter freestyle relay team taking home gold and the 200 medley relay grabbing silver.

The Lady Tigers are prepping for similar results this year after earning the top seed in the 200 medley following a dominate performance from Katherine Rasmussen, Sam Poole, Sammy Shankar and Claire Riley, who finished in 1 minute, 47.73 seconds at the Region V meet.

"It's a pretty exciting place to be going into the meet," Marquardt said.