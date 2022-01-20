A&M Consolidated swim teams ready for District 19-5A meet as reigning champions

The A&M Consolidated boys and girls swimming teams will be the ones to beat at the District 19-5A meet Friday at the Roy & Jean Potts Belton Swim Center in Belton.

The reigning 19-5A champion Tiger teams will compete alongside Brenham, Lake Belton, La Grange, Hallettsville, Columbus, Robinson, Salado and Bosqueville. The top six finishers in each event advance to the Class 5A Region 5 meet on Feb. 4-5 at Texas A&M’s Recreation Center Natatorium.

Consol dominated the meet last season, combining to win 16 of 22 events as the girls finished with 215 points and the boys with 177. Consol is on track to have similar success this season, head coach Jenny Marquardt said.

“I’m really pleased with how we’re going,” she said. “I’m kind of seeing the fruits of everybody’s work over the last few months, which is really nice. I think that the swimmers are where they need to be at this point.”

Consol’s Michael Peng, Andrew Larsen, Carston Johnson and Eric Xiao already have set school records in the boys 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays this season, pushing the 200 mark to 1 minute, 24.94 seconds and the 400 record to 3:07.86. Peng also set the school's 100 butterfly record at 48.06.