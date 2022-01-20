A&M Consolidated swim teams ready for District 19-5A meet as reigning champions

The A&M Consolidated boys and girls swimming teams will be the ones to beat at the District 19-5A meet Friday at the Roy & Jean Potts Belton Swim Center in Belton.
The reigning 19-5A champion Tiger teams will compete alongside Brenham, Lake Belton, La Grange, Hallettsville, Columbus, Robinson, Salado and Bosqueville. The top six finishers in each event advance to the Class 5A Region 5 meet on Feb. 4-5 at Texas A&M’s Recreation Center Natatorium.
Consol dominated the meet last season, combining to win 16 of 22 events as the girls finished with 215 points and the boys with 177. Consol is on track to have similar success this season, head coach Jenny Marquardt said.
“I’m really pleased with how we’re going,” she said. “I’m kind of seeing the fruits of everybody’s work over the last few months, which is really nice. I think that the swimmers are where they need to be at this point.”
Consol’s Michael Peng, Andrew Larsen, Carston Johnson and Eric Xiao already have set school records in the boys 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays this season, pushing the 200 mark to 1 minute, 24.94 seconds and the 400 record to 3:07.86. Peng also set the school's 100 butterfly record at 48.06.
“I have some guys that didn’t get to swim last year because of COVID, and they’ve come back to me this year,” Marquardt said. “... I’m really looking forward to seeing them race. They’ve broken a couple of school records already this year.”
Ian Lindberg, Brendan Owens, Jackson Shannon and Garett Gammill will make up Consol's boys 200 medley relay.
Consol’s girls swept the relays at last year’s district meet and return key leaders this season in Claire Riley, junior captain Grace Yeh and sophomore Sam Poole. Riley, Katherine Rasmussen, Annie Dent and Sammy Shankar will compete in the 200 medley relay, while Rasmussen and Shankar are joined by Zody Bennett and Grace Yeh for the 400 freestyle relay. Bennett, Yeh, Riley and Poole will represent Consol in the 200 freestyle relay.
“All my relays on the girls side are going to be pretty good,” Marquardt said. “I expect them to do really well at district and make it through to region on both sides for boys and girls.”
Marquardt said she’s also excited to see freshman Rasmussen (100 backstroke, 200 freestyle) and Peng (100 butterfly, 50 freestyle) show off their progress in the individual events, and expects big finishes from Larsen, Johnson and Lindberg in the 200 freestyle.
“I’m just really proud of this team,” said Marquardt, who noted that the team has had to navigate absences due to COVID-19 this season.
The Tigers will have their eye on Brenham and Lake Belton on Friday but hopes the mix of veterans and newcomers can help Consol defend its titles.
“There’s a really good vibe on the team,” Marquardt said. “They’re in it together. They understand that there are some struggles, but they’re willing to lift each other up when they need it, and that’s been a huge difference this year that has been one of those things as a coach, you’re like, yes, they really get it.”
• NOTES — Consol’s boys team includes Cade Cross (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly); Jonah Ozmetin (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke); Michael Yang (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke); David Reynolds (200 IM, 500 freestyle); Kenneth Hunter (100 backstroke, 100 freestyle); Connor McGuire (100 freestyle, 500 freestyle); Connor McHugh (500 freestyle); William Peacock (500 freestyle); Tyler Lingo (100 backstroke); Shannon (200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke); Xiao (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle); Larsen (100 freestyle); Gammill (100 backstroke, 100 butterfly); Owens (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke); Lindberg (100 backstroke); Johnson (500 freestyle). ... Consol’s girls team also features Ally Dunn (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke); Lydia Demlow (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle); Ella Coker (100 freestyle); Averi Johnson (100 freestyle); Mackenzie Odonnell (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke); Margaret Cunningham (200 IM, 100 backstroke); Ariana Granda-Moncayo (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke); Dulce Loya (200 IM); Hannah Sanchez-Owsik (500 freestyle); Hailey Buenemann (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly); Jayden Buenemann (200 IM, 500 freestyle); Yeh (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle); Riley (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle); Bennett (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke); Shankar (100 butterfly, 200 IM); Dent (100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly); Poole (100 breaststroke).