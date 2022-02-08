A&M Consolidated swim teams break records, finish in top 5 at regional meet

“It was a great way to start the meet,” Marquardt said. “They were really keen to get that relay to state. We were there last year and didn’t finish off where we wanted to.”

Rasmussen, a freshman, also advanced in her individual events, winning the 200 freestyle (1:54.55) and the 100 backstroke (56.56).

“She gets out there and she just fights and gets going,” Marquardt said.

Consol’s Annie Dent broke a 2011 school record by two-hundredths of a second in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in second place in 1:06.84.

Consol could see more of its swimmers advance based on the next eight qualifying times in each event. Regardless, the Tigers plan to make the most of their 17th straight trip to state.

“I’m really excited to go back to Austin and have my kids race,” Marquardt said. “We have our favorite hotel that we stay in and have local places we like to eat. It’s just a really good trip with the kids to go down there and get some racing in.”

• NOTES — Marquardt was named the girls and boys coach of the meet. She finished in a three-way tie for the girls coach honors along with Champion’s Alberto Escalante and Dripping Springs’ Mike Hoskovec. ... For the Consol boys, the 200 medley relay finished in sixth place. Peng and Larsen placed third in the 50 and 100 freestyles, respectively. Johnson finished third in the 200 and 500 freestyles. Garett Gammill placed third in the 100 backstroke and 11th in the 100 butterfly. Jonah Ozmetin placed 15th in the 200 individual medley, and Xiao finished sixth in the 50 freestyle. ...The Consol girls 400 and 200 free relays finished in fourth place. The Lady Tiger finishers included: 200 IM (Shankar eighth, Jayden Buenemann 12th); 100 backstroke (Zody Bennett fourth, Mackenzie Odonnell 15th); 100 breaststroke (Poole fifth, Ally Duan 12th); 100 freestyle (Riley eighth, Grace Yeh 14th); 200 freestyle (Lydia Demlow 12th, Hailey Buenemann t-13th, Hannah Sanchez-Owsik 15th); 50 freestyle (Riley fifth, Bennett seventh, Odonnell 13th); 100 butterfly (Shankar fifth, Duan ninth, Hailey Buenemann 15th); 500 freestyle (Demlow 11th, Jayden Buenemann 13th, Sanchez-Owsik 14th).

