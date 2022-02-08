A&M Consolidated swim teams break records, finish in top 5 at regional meet

The A&M Consolidated boys 400-yard freestyle relay team had a three-second advantage on the field following Tuesday’s preliminary rounds at the Class 5A Region V meet. Georgetown challenged the Tigers when Jeremy Kelly’s big push off the wall put him neck-and-neck with Consol’s anchor Andrew Larsen over the final 25 yards, but Consol’s strong start proved to be enough to win the race in 3 minutes, 6.31 seconds at Texas A&M’s Student Recreation Center Natatorium.
“They have a real camaraderie and know what they need to do to push each other [and] to help each other get on in that relay,” Consol head coach Jenny Marquardt said.
Consol’s quartet built a lead with strong performances from Michael Peng, Carston Johnson and Eric Xiao. Georgetown finished in second place in 3:06.79 while Champion finished third (3:11.46).
Larsen, Peng, Johnson and Xiao also won the 200 freestyle relay, finishing in 1:25.67 to beat second-place Champion (1:25.93). Consol broke school records in both relays. The Tigers broke their 400 freestyle relay mark set in 2017 by four seconds and shattered the 200 freestyle relay record from 2007.
“We had a very specific time in mind,” Marquardt said, “so they worked together everyday and practiced those exchanges and really know each other. They gave it all in the pool, and it was fantastic.”
The top two finishers in each event automatically advance to the UIL state meet on Feb. 18-19 at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin. The next eight highest times across the state also advance and will be determined at a later date.
Consol’s girls team finished in second place with 301.5 points behind Friendswood (310). Champion had 298 points in third and Dripping Springs finished in fourth with 283 points.
The Consol boys team finished third with 289 points. Georgetown won the boys team title with 339 points, followed by Champion (317), Consol and Dripping Springs (271).
“My boys team had their eye on some very specific relays that they wanted to tackle,” Marquardt said. “...I had some girls that really [showed] true grit today, and I’m just so proud of them.”
Consol’s Larsen also won the 200 freestyle (1:42.18), and Peng won the 100 butterfly (48.84). Xiao placed second in the 100 freestyle (47.05) to advance, and Ian Lindberg took second in the 100 backstroke (54.01).
The Consol girls team opened the meet with a dominating run in the 200 medley relay, winning in 1:47.73. The Lady Tiger quartet of Katherine Rasmussen, Sam Poole, Sammy Shankar and Claire Riley easily outpaced second-place Friendswood (1:49.42).
“It was a great way to start the meet,” Marquardt said. “They were really keen to get that relay to state. We were there last year and didn’t finish off where we wanted to.”
Rasmussen, a freshman, also advanced in her individual events, winning the 200 freestyle (1:54.55) and the 100 backstroke (56.56).
“She gets out there and she just fights and gets going,” Marquardt said.
Consol’s Annie Dent broke a 2011 school record by two-hundredths of a second in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in second place in 1:06.84.
Consol could see more of its swimmers advance based on the next eight qualifying times in each event. Regardless, the Tigers plan to make the most of their 17th straight trip to state.
“I’m really excited to go back to Austin and have my kids race,” Marquardt said. “We have our favorite hotel that we stay in and have local places we like to eat. It’s just a really good trip with the kids to go down there and get some racing in.”
• NOTES — Marquardt was named the girls and boys coach of the meet. She finished in a three-way tie for the girls coach honors along with Champion’s Alberto Escalante and Dripping Springs’ Mike Hoskovec. ... For the Consol boys, the 200 medley relay finished in sixth place. Peng and Larsen placed third in the 50 and 100 freestyles, respectively. Johnson finished third in the 200 and 500 freestyles. Garett Gammill placed third in the 100 backstroke and 11th in the 100 butterfly. Jonah Ozmetin placed 15th in the 200 individual medley, and Xiao finished sixth in the 50 freestyle. ...The Consol girls 400 and 200 free relays finished in fourth place. The Lady Tiger finishers included: 200 IM (Shankar eighth, Jayden Buenemann 12th); 100 backstroke (Zody Bennett fourth, Mackenzie Odonnell 15th); 100 breaststroke (Poole fifth, Ally Duan 12th); 100 freestyle (Riley eighth, Grace Yeh 14th); 200 freestyle (Lydia Demlow 12th, Hailey Buenemann t-13th, Hannah Sanchez-Owsik 15th); 50 freestyle (Riley fifth, Bennett seventh, Odonnell 13th); 100 butterfly (Shankar fifth, Duan ninth, Hailey Buenemann 15th); 500 freestyle (Demlow 11th, Jayden Buenemann 13th, Sanchez-Owsik 14th).