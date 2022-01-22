A&M Consolidated sweeps team titles at Robinson powerlifting tri-meet

WACO — The A&M Consolidated powerlifting teams swept the boys and girls team titles Thursday at the Waco Robinson tri-meet.

Consol won the boys title with 56 points followed by Robinson (47) and College Station (31). On the girls side, the Lady Tigers won their title with 61 points while College Station took second at 29 and Robinson third at 20.

Consol’s Matthew Martin (181 pounds), David May (198), Klayton Sheffield (220), James Morgan (242), Jordan Lynch (275) and Joseph Lightfoot (308) and College Station’s Jace Easley (123), Simon Larson (148) and Tony Hamilton (165) won their weight classes on the boys side. Martin and May were named the meet’s best male lifters.

On the girls side, Consol’s Daisy Torres (123), Addie Pfeiffer (148), Joy Jones (181), McKayla Molchak (198) and Madelyn Jones (220) and College Station’s Anna Scarborough (105), Kylie Kramer (132) and Ashley Harris (165) won their weight classes. Scarborough and Joy Jones were named the meet’s best female lifters.