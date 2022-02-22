 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M Consolidated subvarsity baseball teams beat Conroe Oak Ridge
0 Comments

A&M Consolidated subvarsity baseball teams beat Conroe Oak Ridge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The A&M Consolidated JV baseball team beat Conroe Oak Ridge 7-5, while Consol’s sophomore team won 5-4 on Monday.

In the JV game, Consol’s Brad Boedeker Lane Maguire, Cannon Kieshnick and Klayton Kurtz each had RBI singles. Dalton Cordray doubled, and Cole Bentz had an RBI. Stryker Blevins started on the mound for Consol and allowed one run over three innings. Nathanael Maddox earned the win with three hitless innings of relief, and Ryan Lee recorded the final three outs.

Rhett Batten and Brandon Jennings led Consol’s sophomores at the plate, while Garrett Jennings, Eli Mitchell, Wally Bockleman and Carter Noynaert pitched for the Tigers. Noynaert induced a double-play ball in the seventh inning to preserve the victory.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert