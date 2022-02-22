A&M Consolidated subvarsity baseball teams beat Conroe Oak Ridge

In the JV game, Consol’s Brad Boedeker Lane Maguire, Cannon Kieshnick and Klayton Kurtz each had RBI singles. Dalton Cordray doubled, and Cole Bentz had an RBI. Stryker Blevins started on the mound for Consol and allowed one run over three innings. Nathanael Maddox earned the win with three hitless innings of relief, and Ryan Lee recorded the final three outs.