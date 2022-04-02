 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M Consolidated sophomore baseball team splits doubleheader with Magnolia West

The A&M Consolidated sophomore baseball team won 5-4 and lost 4-3 in a doubleheader against Magnolia West this week. Brandon Jennings and Connor McHugh led Consol’s offense in the first game, while Wally Bockelmann started on the mound and threw three innings without allowing an earned run, and Jennings Garrett gave up one earned run in four innings of relief. In Game 2, Consol’s Eli Mitchell had four strikeouts and didn’t allow an earned run in four innings. Landon Barrett and Daniel Serrano-Acuna each had a hit for the Tigers.

