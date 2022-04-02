The A&M Consolidated sophomore baseball team won 5-4 and lost 4-3 in a doubleheader against Magnolia West this week. Brandon Jennings and Connor McHugh led Consol’s offense in the first game, while Wally Bockelmann started on the mound and threw three innings without allowing an earned run, and Jennings Garrett gave up one earned run in four innings of relief. In Game 2, Consol’s Eli Mitchell had four strikeouts and didn’t allow an earned run in four innings. Landon Barrett and Daniel Serrano-Acuna each had a hit for the Tigers.
Just In
A&M Consolidated sophomore baseball team splits doubleheader with Magnolia West
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Laila Navarro didn’t grow up playing soccer, but she’s found a home on the pitch as a goalie for A&M Consolidated.
The College Station and Northeast Early College boys soccer teams are in uncharted territory.
Sports teams have different ways of bonding within a locker room and connecting with fans.
Madisonville assistant coach Danny Mitchell has been hired as Normangee’s head football coach and athletic director.
When College Station’s Luke Grismer fends off a striker, it has become tradition for the Cougar bench to scream “weight room.”
CAMERON — A&M Consolidated fans had “Consol Don’t Fall” sprawled across the back of their playoff T-shirts, and that motto rang true for t…
The postseason so far has been deja vu for the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team.
PFLUGERVILLE — It’s too early to give the College Station boys soccer team a “Cinderella” title, but the Cougars’ run through the Class 5A pla…
CALDWELL — The College Station boys soccer team seemed to have destiny on its side until running into the Northeast Early College Raiders, who…
GIDDINGS — A&M Consolidated repeated history by breezing past the Austin McCallum Lady Knights 4-0 in Class 5A area girls soccer playoff a…