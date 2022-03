BRENHAM — The A&M Consolidated sophomore baseball team beat Brenham 10-9 and lost 3-2 in a doubleheader Wednesday.

Consol’s Connor McHugh went 3 for 4 in the Game 1 victory, while Carter Noynaert, Eli Mitchell, Jack Crumpler each had two hits. Crumpler also had three RBIs.

In Game 2, Mitchell struck out seven over five innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits. Austin DaPrile also had two hits for the Tigers.