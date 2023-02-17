The A&M Consolidated softball team topped Hutto 9-3 and Weatherford 6-1 on Friday in the NFCA Texas Leadoff Classic at Lady Tiger Field.

Against Hutto, Brooklyn Gidley went 3 for 4 for Consol, while Emma Ford and Jerra Spahr each had two hits. Raegan Johnson allowed two runs on three hits over four innings with four strikeouts and no walks to earn the win. Grace Rayborn pitched one inning of relief for the Lady Tigers.

Gidley went 2 for 3 against Weatherford, while Johnson again earned the win, striking out two and walking one over six innings.

College Station (5-0) also picked up a pair of victories, beating Prosper Rock Hill 5-1 and Austin Vandergrift 7-2. On Thursday, College Station beat Hutto 9-4 and San Antonio Incarnate Word 11-0.

Bryan split a pair of games Friday, beating El Paso Hanks and losing to Justin Northwest 14-1. On Thursday, Bryan beat McKinney Boyd 8-6 and lost to Georgetown East View 9-4.

Rudder lost to El Paso Eastwood 6-4 on Friday and was playing Fort Worth Paschal in the late game. Rudder on Thursday split beat Arlington 2-0 and lost to Weatheford 4-2.