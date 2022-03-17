A&M Consolidated softball team uses five-run inning, solid pitching to beat Rudder 8-1

The A&M Consolidated softball team pulled out all the stops Thursday afternoon, using a five-run fifth inning to break a tie and beat Rudder 8-1 in District 19-5A play at Lady Ranger Field.

Sophomore Raegan Johnson pitched a one-hitter for the Lady Tigers, and their offense got hot late, racking up 11 hits in their fifth straight victory. Consol (7-7-1, 5-1) remains second in the district standings behind leader Magnolia (6-0).

“[Johnson] has given us an opportunity to be in every single game,” Lady Tiger head coach Heather Slaton. “Can’t say enough about RJ. She gives us an opportunity to win, and then if our offense can come through, we know we’ll score some runs.”

Consol’s offense rallied in the top of the fifth after Johnson allowed her only hit on a home run to right field by Rudder’s Aliyah Wallace in the fourth, which tied the game at 1.

“Aliyah Wallace’s home run helped us gain some momentum,” Rudder head coach Torey Dumont said. “But our at-bats weren’t the best they could be, which is something we’re just going to have to work on for the future.”

Consol took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Quinn Zaragoza scored on an error.

The Lady Rangers (7-10, 0-6) used a well-executed double play to get out of the top of the fourth, but they couldn’t hold off Consol in the fifth as the Lady Tigers batted around.

Leah Becerra and Zaragoza executed a double steal, which allowed Becerra to rush home for a 2-1 Consol lead. Zaragoza later scored on Aiyana Coleman’s single to left field.

“We know we’ve got some strong base runners with some good speed,” Slaton said. “We felt like we could work on some things today and put some things in place like that. ... We always say we want to create chaos, and I felt like once we got on the base path we did that.”

Aiyana Coleman’s sister Savannah Coleman slammed an RBI single into the same part of left field to bring in Cassidy Rich, and both Coleman sisters scored on the play thanks to an errant throw for a 6-1 lead.

The Lady Tigers stayed aggressive at the plate and added two insurance runs in the sixth on back-to-back doubles to left field from Claire Sisco and Aiyana Coleman.

“One thing that we showed is that’s what we’re capable of offensively,” Slaton said. “We had struggled the first four innings. ... That [fifth] afforded us a big enough lead that Raegan could take a breath.”

Rudder’s Mia Guerrero took the loss but had a solid outing with 11 strikeouts in seven innings.

“My pitcher pitched a heck of a game with 11 strikeouts,” Dumont said. “It’s been nice to have her all year. Honestly, I don’t know what I’d do without her.”

Both teams return to the diamond at 1:30 p.m. Saturday when Consol travels to Magnolia West and Rudder hosts Brenham. Rudder and Consol each have two games left before starting the second half of district play on March 25.

“Something that we know about this district is any team will come out and compete,” Slaton said. “We’re going to take one game at a time.”

A&M Consolidated 8, Rudder 1

Consol;100;052;0;—;8;11;2

Rudder;000;100;0;—;1;1;6

W — Raegan Johnson. L — Mia Guerrero.

Next: Consol at Magnolia West, Brenham at Rudder, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

