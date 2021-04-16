A&M Consolidated softball team uses big sixth to beat Magnolia West

MAGNOLIA — The A&M Consolidated softball team scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning and held on to beat Magnolia West 9-6 on Friday in District 19-5A action.

Cassidy Rich went 3 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Consol at the plate. Claire Sisco also went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs.

Raegan Johnson pitched a complete game to earn the win. She gave up three earned runs on nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

A&M Consolidated 9, Magnolia West 6

Consol 300 006 0— 9 12 2

Magnolia West 102 201 0— 6 9 1

W — Raegan Johnson.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — Cassidy Rich 3-4, 3B, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, walk; Claire Sisco 3-5, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Quinn Zaragoza, 2-3, RBI, 2 runs, walk, HBP; Karli De La Rosa 1-4, 2 RBIs.