A&M Consolidated softball team shuts out Rudder

The young A&M Consolidated softball team is enjoying a growth spurt.
The Lady Tigers ended a perfect week with a 10-0 victory over the Rudder Lady Rangers on Saturday afternoon at Lady Tiger Field in District 19-5A play as Raegan Johnson threw a two-hitter and got plenty of support with 13 hits.
Consol (9-6, 2-2) stranded runners in the first two innings but broke through for four runs in the third and scored in the next three innings to end the game via the run-rule.
The Lady Tigers learned the importance of adding to a lead last week at Brenham. Coming off a 3-2 comeback victory over rival College Station, Consol took a 7-1 lead over Brenham, but the Cubettes scored the next 14 runs en route to a 15-9 victory.
On Saturday, the Lady Tigers were relentless at the plate. Leadoff hitter Quinn Zaragoza set the tone by going 3 for 4 with two runs scored.
“We would get up and then we’d lose [the lead in the past],” the freshman second baseman said. “We really needed this. We stayed on them.”
Johnson, one of four freshmen in Consol’s starting lineup, made sure the Lady Tigers didn’t need many runs. She struck out 11 and walked one. The right-hander was at her best with the most on the line, getting strikeouts on five of six full-count situations.
“She did a great job,” Consol coach Heather Slaton said. “Aiyana Coleman behind the plate called a good game. That combination there, they work together really well.”
Johnson was coming off an 11-strikeout performance in Consol’s come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Incarnate Word in Bryan’s NFCA Texas High School Leadoff Classic on Thursday.
“She’s kind of finding her groove right now in the middle part of the season,” Slaton said. “We’ve got a couple district wins now under our belt, and we’ve been able to give her a little break over spring break but still come back and play.”
Consol had four batters with multiple hits. Senior Claire Sisco, freshman Savannah Coleman and senior Christina Johnson each had two hits, but arguably the biggest hit came from sophomore Leah Becerra.
Consol scored its first two runs partially because Rudder dropped a fly ball. The Lady Rangers were in position to escape further damage because starting pitcher Mia Guerrero and catcher Gracie Menchaca teamed up for a force play at the plate on a tricky five-foot popup for the second out, leaving the bases loaded. But Becerra, Consol’s No. 8 hitter, then lined a two-run single to center for a 4-0 lead.
“That’s what we’re asking our kids to do, put balls in play throughout the lineup,” Slaton said.
Zaragoza reached base in a trio of ways. She used speed to beat out a slow roller in the first inning, slapped a single into center field in the third and dumped a liner into left field for a another single in the fifth.
“I was slapping,” she said. “I was getting on top instead of underneath, so that helped out a little bit.”
Eight of Consol’s starters reached base safely at least twice, and sophomore Emily Herring came off the bench for a walk in a four-run fifth inning and ended the game with a walk-off RBI single.
Consol hitters drew four walks and benefitted from six Rudder errors.
The Lady Tigers had only one error, and Johnson handled it by retiring the next six straight batters, one of them on a great defensive play by Zaragoza.
“Recently we’ve messed up a lot, but we stuck together well [today] and stayed on it,” Zaragoza said. “We didn’t let up.”
Consol, which also beat Mexia 15-4 on Thursday at the NFCA Classic, will carry a three-game winning streak into Tuesday’s game at 19-5A league-leader Magnolia West (11-3, 4-0).
“I think it’s big for us being 2-2 going into next week,” Slaton said. “We’ve experienced some success.”
A&M Consolidated 10, Rudder 0
Rudder 000 000 — 0 2 6
Consol 004 141 — 10 13 1
Mia Guerrero, Jocelyn Montoya (5) and Gracie Menchaca; Raegan Johnson and Aiyana Coleman. W — Johnson. L — Guerrero.
2B — RUDDER: Christina Moncivias. CONSOL: Savannah Coleman
Leading hitters — CONSOL: Quinn Zaragoza 3-4; Claire Sisko 2-4, RBI; S. Coleman 2-4, 3 RBIs; Christina Johnson 2-4.