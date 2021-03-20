A&M Consolidated softball team shuts out Rudder

The young A&M Consolidated softball team is enjoying a growth spurt.

The Lady Tigers ended a perfect week with a 10-0 victory over the Rudder Lady Rangers on Saturday afternoon at Lady Tiger Field in District 19-5A play as Raegan Johnson threw a two-hitter and got plenty of support with 13 hits.

Consol (9-6, 2-2) stranded runners in the first two innings but broke through for four runs in the third and scored in the next three innings to end the game via the run-rule.

The Lady Tigers learned the importance of adding to a lead last week at Brenham. Coming off a 3-2 comeback victory over rival College Station, Consol took a 7-1 lead over Brenham, but the Cubettes scored the next 14 runs en route to a 15-9 victory.

On Saturday, the Lady Tigers were relentless at the plate. Leadoff hitter Quinn Zaragoza set the tone by going 3 for 4 with two runs scored.

“We would get up and then we’d lose [the lead in the past],” the freshman second baseman said. “We really needed this. We stayed on them.”