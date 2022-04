KATY — The A&M Consolidated softball team scored a pair of runs in the seventh inning to break a tie for a 9-7 victory over Katy Paetow in District 19-5A play Tuesday night.

Consol (12-10, 9-4) had 12 hits, two each by Cassidy Rich and Aiyana Coleman. Savannah Coleman also drove in two runs, and Raegan Johnson pitched a complete game for the Lady Tigers.