The A&M Consolidated softball team scored in every inning for a 12-1 run-rule victory over Katy Jordan on Friday in District 19-5A play at Lady Tiger Field.

Consol (11-10, 8-4) had 15 hits, three by Quinn Zaragoza and two by Claire Sisco. Alyana Coleman and Savannah Coleman each drove in two runs.

Raegan Johnson pitched a complete game, striking out nine in the five-inning game.

Katy Jordan (7-14, 1-12) had three hits.