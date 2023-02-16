The A&M Consolidated softball team opened the NFCA Texas Leadoff Classic by beating Byron Nelson 7-4 and Bridge City 12-8 on Thursday at Lady Tiger Field.

Raegan Johnson earned the win in the circle against Byron Nelson, allowing four runs on four hits with four strikeouts over five innings. She also had two hits including a home run, while Mackenzie Burdett and Quinn Zaragoza each had two hits.

Against Bridge City, Savannah Coleman had three hits and six RBIs to lead the Lady Tigers at the plate. Johnson, Emma Ford and Brroklyn Gidley each had two hits for Consol. Johnson again earned the win in the circle, allowing three runs on two hits with one strikeout over 4 1/3 innings. Grace Rayborn threw 1 2/3 innings of relief for Consol.