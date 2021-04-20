A&M Consolidated softball team loses at Waller

WALLER — A&M Consolidated’s Aiyana Coleman hit a home run and drove in three runs, but the Lady Tigers fell behind Waller and couldn’t rally in a 13-3, five-inning loss Tuesday in District 19-5A play.
Claire Sisco and Savannah Coleman each singled and scored a run for Consol (11-13, 4-9). Waller improved to 21-5 overall and 11-2 in district.
Waller 13, A&M Consolidated 3 (5 innings)
Consol 000 30 — 3 3 2
Waller 504 4X — 13 10 0
L — Raegan Johnson.
Leading hitters: CONSOL — Aiyana Coleman 1-2, HR, 3 RBIs, run; Claire Sisco 1-2, run; Savannah Coleman 1-2, run.
