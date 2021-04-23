 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated softball team loses at Magnolia
The A&M Consolidated softball team fell to Magnolia 14-4 on Friday in District 19-5A play to end the Lady Tigers’ season. Consol’s Aiyana Coleman hit a home run and drove in three runs, while Quinn Zaragoza had a hit and an RBI. Claire Sisco and Raegan Johnson also went 1 for 2 for the Lady Tigers (11-14, 4-10).

Magnolia 14, A&M Consolidated 4

Consol 310 00 — 4 4 4

Magnolia 701 51 — 14 10 0

L — Raegan Johnson.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — Aiyana Coleman 1-2, HR, 3 RBIs, run; Claire Sisco 1-2, run, walk; Johnson 1-2; Quinn Zaragoza 1-3, RBI.

