A&M Consolidated softball team holds on for 4-3 victory over Waller

The wind was cold at Lady Tiger Field on Tuesday afternoon, but the action was steamy as the A&M Consolidated softball team held on for a pivotal 4-3 victory over Waller in District 19-5A action.

The Lady Tigers (10-7, 7-1) took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a bases-clearing double by Aiyana Coleman, but it took clutch pitching and a couple key defensive plays to hold off pesky Waller (16-8 5-3).

The Lady Bulldogs pulled within a run in the fifth on Madison Dillon’s RBI single, but she was thrown out trying to steal second by catcher Savannah Coleman.

A two-base throwing error by the Lady Tigers in the sixth put the tying run in scoring position, but Consol’s Raegan Johnson pitched out of the jam.

Waller’s Scarlett Archuletta singled sharply to open the seventh. Johnson denied Waller a sacrifice bunt with a nice catch, but the Lady Bulldogs got the runner in scoring position anyway on a throwing error on a potential pickoff play. Johnson came up with a strike out and a grounder that third baseman Leah Becerra handled for the game’s last out.

“You can recover from [errors] whenever you’re making those plays and doing some things well,” Consol coach Heather Slaton said.

Consol turned a double play in the third when right fielder Jerra Spahr caught a fly ball and threw out a runner trying to advance to third. Center fielder Claire Sisco ended the fourth with a nice catch. Earlier in the inning, a double by Waller’s Addison Bean scored Kameryn Reinhardt, who had singled and stole second, but Johnson (7-1) retired the next three batters.

“I thought Raegan kept us in the game, and I thought she pitched well enough to give us an opportunity,” Slaton said. “We were able to scratch some runs. It was a big team win.”

Consol needed only four batters to take a 3-0 lead as Quinn Zaragoza and Sisco walked sandwiched around Cassidy Rich’s single. A&M signee Aiyana Coleman hit a double up the left-center field alley into the teeth of a 20-mph northwest wind that was blowing in from right field.

Waller pulled starting pitcher Lacey Foster after one pitch to the next batter with Laci Peskey effectively finishing the game. She was touched for only one run. Rich tripled with one out in the fourth and Sisco followed with a double.

“I think we can hit better than what we showed tonight, but kudos to [Waller], because they’re a tough team,” Slaton said.

Johnson allowed seven hits, striking out three and walking one. Consol also had seven hits as the Lady Tigers stayed on the heels of league-leading Magnolia (12-5-1, 8-0), which beat Brenham 8-0.

The teams played the varsity game first instead of the JV game, which helped Sisco, who was recognized Tuesday night at the College Station Independent School District Education Foundation Hall of Fame banquet.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.