A&M Consolidated softball team forces bi-district series to Game 3

A&M Consolidated’s revamped batting lineup performed like the New Yankees’ Murderers’ Row from a century ago as the Lady Tigers blasted their way to a 16-3 victory over the Kingwood Park Lady Panthers on Friday night at Lady Tiger Field.

The six-inning, run-rule victory tied the best-of-3 Class 5A bi-district softball series with the deciding game set for noon Saturday at Cypress Creek High School. Consol (15-12) forced the rubber game with an 11-hit attack, five of them for extra bases.

Texas A&M signee Aiyana Coleman capped the barrage with a walk-off grand slam. Coleman, who hit a two-run homer in the first inning, had been intentionally walked three times. She wasted no time in the sixth, hitting her ninth homer of the season on the first pitch of the at-bat for Consol’s fourth homer of the game. The other three were aided by a wind with gusts up to 19 mph, but Coleman’s opposite field blast was a no-doubter in any conditions.

Almost all the Lady Tigers hit the ball hard coming off a 6-2 loss to Kingwood Park (24-12) on Thursday, when their only offense was a late two-run homer by Coleman. In Game 2, the Lady Tigers were never retired in order and struck out only three times.

“[We] put good balls in play,” Consol coach Heather Slaton said. “We were taking a better approach than yesterday.”

Consol’s offensive explosion came after scoring only two runs combined in losses to Waller 5-0 for the 19-5A title, to Brenham 4-0 for 19-5A’s second seed and the bi-district opener against Kingwood Park. Slaton altered her batting order, and it took only three batters to pay dividends. Sophomore Quinn Zaragoza, who moved up three spots to second walked, and Coleman launched a 2-2 pitch high up in the breeze that flew well beyond the center-field fence to tie the game at 2.

“You’re right back in the ballgame,” Slaton said. “And then you can kind of relax again. The pitchers are able to pitch with more confidence and hitters are able to hit with more confidence. We’re not pressing as much. We hadn’t dug ourselves a hole.”

The Lady Tigers instead dug a big hole for the Lady Panthers.

Slap-hitting senior Claire Sisco failed to bunt in the second inning, then two pitches later lined a two-run homer over the right-field fence to score junior Grace Rayborn, who reached when Kingwood Park couldn’t handle her hard-hit grounder.

Zaragoza and sophomore Cassidy Rich added RBI singles in the fourth for a 6-2 Consol lead. The Lady Tigers put the game away with six runs in the fifth. Zaragoza failed to bunt two runners up but on the next pitch brought them home with a triple.

“I feel like we had a better flow in the lineup to keep it going from top to bottom,” Zaragoza said.

Rich went 3 for 4 with two RBIs behind Coleman, and Zaragoza was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two walks.

“I feel like that my hitting finally came on after my slump,” Zaragoza said. “I was finally seeing the ball and hitting it cleanly and not pulling up.”

Savannah Coleman’s two-run homer capped Consol’s scoring in the fifth inning. Her big sister did the honors in the sixth as Consol took advantage of two walks and a hit batter.

Lost in all the hits was Consol avoiding a disastrous first inning. Kingwood Park’s leadoff hitter reached on an error and scored on a double by sophomore Courtney Petrosino. Senior Taysia Constantino blooped a single into left-center field. Freshman Abbey Papadimitriou followed with an RBI double after Consol failed to catch a foul ball.

But Consol starting pitcher Raegan Johnson retired the next three batters, stranding runners at second and third to limit the damage to two runs.

“I think what you saw was Raegan picking up her teammates when they weren’t getting the job done,” Slaton said. “I thought Raegan pitched lights out and gave us a chance and opportunity to win.”

Consol’s defense was super the rest of the way led by freshman right fielder Jerra Spahr, who made back-to-back nice catches in the fifth when the Lady Panthers scored their other run. Spahr also had a pair of sacrifice bunts as the No. 9 hitter and was hit by a pitch.

“Great job defensively, it looked like we knew what we were doing,” Slaton said.

Johnson, who labored in the last two games, needed to throw 31 pitches in the first inning, but the sophomore right-hander settled down to allow only five singles in the next five innings with only one walk.

“We came back and were very resilient, which is what we’ve been all season,” Slaton said. “That looked like the team that people have seen all year long.”

A&M Consolidated 16, Kingwood Park 3 (6 innings)

Kingwood Park;200;010;—;3;8;1

Consol;220;264;—;16;11;2

Erika Savage, Hannah Leierer (6) and Taylor Crawford; Raegan Johnson and Aiyana Coleman, Savannah Coleman (2).

W — Johnson. L — Savage (7-4).

HR — A. Coleman 2 (8th, 9th); S. Coleman (7th); Claire Sisco (1st)

Leading hitters — Kingwood Park: Taysia Constantino 2-3; Chloe Wilson 2-3. Consol: A. Coleman 2-2, 6 RBIs, 3 BBs; Cassidy Rich 3-4, 2 RBIs; Quinn Zaragoza 2-3, 3B, 3 RBIs, 2 BBs.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.