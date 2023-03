Montgomery’s Sarah Allen hit a three-run homer, her sixth of the season, to help power the Lady Bears to 13-6 victory over A&M Consolidated in District 21-5A play Tuesday night at Lady Tiger Field.

Montgomery (9-16, 2-5) ended the first half of play tied with Rudder (10-14-3, 2-5) and Magnolia West (15-11, 2-5) for fifth place in the district standings. Consol (10-9, 0-7) will open second-half play against Magnolia West on Friday at Lady Tiger Field.