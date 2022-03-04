A&M Consolidated softball team defeats College Station 13-3 in district play

An offensive outburst in the middle innings propelled the A&M Consolidated softball team past rival College Station for a 13-3 win in six innings Friday night in District 19-5A action.

The Lady Tigers tacked on four runs in the fourth inning followed by a seven-run fifth to pull ahead 12-3. Catcher Savannah Coleman ended the game with an RBI triple in the sixth inning to give Consol a run-rule victory.

“One through four, everyone knows those kids are going to put the ball in play, but tonight it was one through nine,” Consol coach Heather Slaton said. “It was every single kid in our lineup putting the ball in play hard somewhere and creating chaos for them, and that’s why we won tonight. That walk-off hit right there, that came from the bottom of our order.”

Raegen Johnson led Consol with a strong all-around performance. The sophomore pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out 10. At the plate, she went 2 for 2 with four RBIs. Her two-run single in the fourth inning pushed the Lady Tigers ahead 4-2. In the fifth, Johnson hit a two-run homer to give Consol a 9-3 lead.