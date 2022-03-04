A&M Consolidated softball team defeats College Station 13-3 in district play

An offensive outburst in the middle innings propelled the A&M Consolidated softball team past rival College Station for a 13-3 win in six innings Friday night in District 19-5A action.
The Lady Tigers tacked on four runs in the fourth inning followed by a seven-run fifth to pull ahead 12-3. Catcher Savannah Coleman ended the game with an RBI triple in the sixth inning to give Consol a run-rule victory.
“One through four, everyone knows those kids are going to put the ball in play, but tonight it was one through nine,” Consol coach Heather Slaton said. “It was every single kid in our lineup putting the ball in play hard somewhere and creating chaos for them, and that’s why we won tonight. That walk-off hit right there, that came from the bottom of our order.”
Raegen Johnson led Consol with a strong all-around performance. The sophomore pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out 10. At the plate, she went 2 for 2 with four RBIs. Her two-run single in the fourth inning pushed the Lady Tigers ahead 4-2. In the fifth, Johnson hit a two-run homer to give Consol a 9-3 lead.
“Raegen keeps us in every game,” Slaton said. “That’s what we ask her to do, keep us in every game, give us an opportunity to win, give our offense an opportunity to score you some runs, and that’s exactly what she did tonight. I didn’t feel like she tried to over-pitch. I didn’t feel like she tried to take it all on herself. I felt like it was such a great team win, and she really kept us in it.”
Consol’s four-run fourth inning put the Lady Tigers ahead 5-2 as the bottom of the order produced the go-ahead run. Leah Becerra had an RBI single and Quinn Zaragoza plated the fourth run on a fielder’s choice. The Lady Cougars scratched one back in the top of the fifth as Bryce Clendenin ripped an opposite-field single to right field, scoring Summer Scarmardo from second.
After getting two quick outs in the bottom half of the fifth, College Station committed five errors as Consol continued to pile on runs. The Lady Tigers sent 10 batters to the plate in the inning, scoring seven runs on three hits.
College Station struck first in the top of the first inning as Dalton plated Sage Scarmardo after beating the throw to first base for an infield single. Scarmardo, the Cougars’ leadoff hitter, stole second and third bases after reaching on a single to center field.
One swing of the bat from Aiyana Coleman tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the second. The Lady Tigers’ first baseman crushed a towering, opposite-field home run to right field, taking advantage of the wind blowing out all night.
A pair of Consol errors helped College Station break a 1-1 tie in the fourth. It appeared the Lady Tigers would get out of the inning, but Consol skipped a throw on a routine grounder past the first baseman, allowing College Station pitcher Mia Ramirez to score.
College Station will host Brenham, while Consol will play at Katy Jordan at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We won on Tuesday against Brenham, a great hitting team, a great pitching team,” Slaton said. “We won tonight, run-ruled this team. That’s what we need going into next week where we have to play both of the Katy schools. We’ve got to make a long trip on Tuesday, so that’s exactly what we needed to do. On Monday, we’ve got to tweak a few things defensively, work on some team [defense], and then we’ll be ready.”
A&M Consolidated 13, College Station 3 (6 innings)
College Station;100;110;—;3;6;5
A&M Consolidated;010;471;—;13;11;3
W — Raegen Johnson. L — Mia Ramirez.
Leading hitters: CONSOL — Raegen Johnson 2-2, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Claire Sisco 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Grace Rayborn 2-4, 3 runs; Savannah Coleman 2-4, 3B, RBI, 2 runs; Aiyana Coleman 1-3, HR, RBI, run. COLLEGE STATION — Sage Scarmardo 2-3, run; Summer Scarmardo 1-2, 2B, RBI; Bryce Clendenin 1-3, RBI; Reese Dalton 1-2, RBI.
Next: College Station vs. Brenham, Consol at Katy Jordan, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday