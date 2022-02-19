A&M Consolidated’s Sydney Perez wins wrestling state championship in 95-pound class

CYPRESS — A&M Consolidated’s Sydney Perez won the 95-pound weight class at the Class 5A State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Berry Center.

Perez won her first three matches by pin then beat Dumas’ Serese Guillen by decision 10-3 in the championship match, finishing the season at 36-5.

On the boys side, Consol’s Tony Taplin went 3-2 to place fourth in the 285-pound class. Mitchell Criscione also won a consolation match at 113 to score points for the Tigers.