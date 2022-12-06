 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A&M Consolidated’s Raines Watson places third at local STPGA Junior event

  • 0

A&M Consolidated’s Raines Watson shot 73-69 to place third at the Swingjuice Jingle Bell Rock on Sunday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M.

Watson finished at even-par 142, four strokes behind the winner Joah Bramwell (73-65–138) of Houston.

College Station’s Heuiseung Kim tied for 10th at 72-74–146, while Allen Academy’s Ethan Lucas tied for 16th (75-74–149). College Station’s Ryan Lee tied for 24th (76-75–151). Consol’s Brady Lytle tied for 35th (79-75–154), and Giacomo Iero tied for 58th (87-75–162).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert