CONROE — A&M Consolidated’s Ian Clough shot a first-round 73 on Wednesday and is tied for second in the individual standings at the Class 5A Region III boys golf tournament at the Golf Club at Margaritaville Lake Resort.

Montgomery Lake Creek’s Brady Bains shot a 71 to lead by two strokes over Clough, teammates Brecken Franklin, Brody Knowlton and Jack Byrd, Georgetown’s Samuel Stribling and Magnolia West’s Mason Brown.

Lake Creek leads the team standings at 292 with Georgetown second at 305.

Clough is playing as an individual. The top two teams and top two players not on advancing teams qualify for the state tournament.