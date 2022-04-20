A&M Consolidated’s Ian Clough qualifies for state golf tournament

A&M Consolidated junior Ian Clough finished third at the Class 5A Region III golf tournament Tuesday at the Golf Club at Margaritaville Lake Resort to qualify for the state tournament.

Montgomery won the team title at 610 with Austin Anderson second at 617 as both qualified for the state tournament set for May 9-10 at Georgetown’s White Wing Golf Club. First-round leader Lake Creek faded to third at 622 on the second day but also qualified for the state tournament. Barbers Hill was fourth at 650, Magnolia West fifth at 652 and College Station shot 657 for sixth in the 15-team field.