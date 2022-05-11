A&M Consolidated’s Ian Clough finishes strong at state golf tournament

A&M Consolidated junior Ian Clough shot 159 for 36 holes in the Class 5A state golf championships Monday and Tuesday at Georgetown’s White Wing Golf Club. Clough closed with a 3-over 75 to tie for 44th.

Austin Anderson’s Keton Vo grabbed medalist honors at 133 (67-66), leading the Trojans to the state title at 587, four strokes better than Highland Park’s Blue team. Highland Park’s Gold team placed third at 594.

Franklin’s boys team placed seventh in 3A with a score of 687, and Cameron was 11th at 722 at Austin’s Jimmy Clay Golf Course. Franklin’s golfers included Ryan Tucker (83-76–159), Hayden Helton (87-84–171), Bryce Nickelson (87-87–174), Blake Autrey (95-88–182) and Hagen Gober (101-95–196). Cameron’s golfers included Kaden Kouzel (86-81–167), Dillan Akin (87-88–175), Karson Galvan (94-90–184), Landon Greene (98-98–196) and Tate Stroud (98-106–204).

Centerville’s Ty Chrisman, competing as an individual, shot 160 in boys 2A to tie for seventh place at Austin’s Lions Municipal Golf Course. He closed with a 4-over 75. Teammate Trayce Schwab shot 80-83–163 to tie for 13th.