CONROE — A&M Consolidated’s Ian Clough won a three-hole playoff for third place at the Class 5A Region III boys golf tournament Thursday at the Golf Club at Margaritaville Lake Resort to earn a spot in the state tournament.

Playing as an individual, Clough shot a second-round 74 to finish at 147 in a four-way tie for third. Clough, who has signed with Mary Hardin-Baylor, won the playoff to advance to state.

Montgomery Lake Creek’s Jack Byrd shot 71–144 to win the individual title with teammate Brody Knowlton in second at 73–146.

Lake Creek won the team title at 297–589 followed by Georgetown (297–602) and Lake Belton (303–628).

The top three teams and top three players not on advancing teams qualified for the Class 5A state tournament set for White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown on May 22-23.