MAGNOLIA — A&M Consolidated senior Ian Clough shot 73-77–150 to tie for fifth at the District 21-5A boys golf tournament Monday at Lake Windcrest Golf Club, earning a spot in regionals.

Consol shot 312-310-622 and tied Magnolia West for second place in the team standings. Magnolia West won the playoff to earn the district’s second and final spot at regionals. Montgomery Lake Creek won the team title at 290-296–586.

Consol’s Raines Watson finished eighth at 77–151 followed by teammates Mo Iero (t-18th, 77–157), Kyle Schnabel (t-29th, 79–164) and Jack Hanna (t-36th, 81–169).

College Station placed sixth at 311-333–644. Heuiseung Kim led the Cougars at 78–153 for a tie for 10th followed by Gabe Montelongo (t-20th, 80–158), Gage Elizondo (t-33rd, 89–166), Parker Coyle (35th, 86–167) and Avery Hedrick (90–173).

Consol’s B team finished ninth at 338-350–688. Brady Lytle led the Tiger B team by tying for 18th (76–157). Gage Watson tied for 44th (94–176). Tucker Stabb tied for 47th (92–177), and Sandro Iero tied for 51st (88–178).

The Class 5A Region III tournament is set for April 19-20 at The Golf Club at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Montgomery.