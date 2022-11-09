A&M Consolidated’s Goodwin, College Station’s Roberts signs with Texas A&M

The A&M Consolidated soccer team’s Ella Goodwin and the College Station track and field team’s Megan Roberts both signed scholarships with Texas A&M on Wednesday.

Goodwin is a four-year starter for the Lady Tigers, helping them reach the 5A regional quarterfinals last season.

Roberts finished seventh recently at the 5A state cross country meet.

College Station setter Ava Martindale, who led the Lady Cougars to the regional quarterfinals, signed with UTEP. College Station’s Jaeden McMillin, who helped the girls basketball team reach the state tournament last season, signed with Newman University in Wichita, Kansas.

College Station’s Shaley Lewis (soccer, Stephen F. Austin), Elie Dang (soccer, Northwestern Oklahoma State), Emily Skrabanek (track and field, Texas-Dallas) and Benjamin Patranella (baseball, Cisco) also signed letters of intent Wednesday.

Consol’s Taylor Smith signed with the Baylor equestrian program. Consol’s Mason Crites (soccer, Mary-Hardin Baylor), Sam Nitzke (baseball, Angelina), Isa Bergeron-Prejean (soccer, Tarleton State) and Lesley Munoz (volleyball, Texas-Dallas) also signed Wednesday.

Rudder’s Mia Guerrero signed to play softball at Lamar-Port Arthur.

Franklin’s Hailey Fannin (softball, Texas-Tyler), Cameron’s Ainsley Driska (volleyball, Southeastern Louisiana) and Lexington’s Kinsey Hobbs (softball, Sam Houston State) and Kynleigh Evans (softball, Houston Baptist) also signed Wednesday.

Madisonville will have four athletes signing Friday — Rayce Hudson (baseball, Western Texas), Cade Hathorn (baseball, LaTourneau), Cayden Maxwell (baseball, Houston Christian) and Zaylea Brunette (volleyball, Temple College).