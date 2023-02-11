ANNA — A&M Consolidated’s Sydney Perez won the girls 100-pound weight class, while Rudder’s Jayden Williams finished third in the boys heavyweight division and College Station’s Abigail Rodriguez placed fourth in the girls 132 at the Class 5A Region III wrestling tournament Saturday to earn trips to the state tournament.

Perez went 4-0 with four pins in a combined 4 minutes, 12 seconds without allowing a point. She was named the regional’s most outstanding girls wrestler.

Also for Consol, Brianna Young placed fifth in girls 132 to earn an alternate spot at state, while the Tigers Manuel Gonzalez (113) and Michell Criscione (120) each placed sixth.

College Station’s Destiny Tuttle placed fifth at 152 and is a state alternate, while the Cougar boys freshman Thomas Wills placed fourth at 175 and junior Grant Sutton finished sixth at 132.

Rudder’s Cole Hopkins finished in the top eight in his class, ands Rangers Isis Agnew and Blake Collier finished in the top 12.

Perez, Williams and Rodriguez will compete at the UIL Wrestling State Championships next Friday and Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress.