A&M Consolidated, Rudder, College Station wrestlers earn state berths

ANNA — A&M Consolidated’s Sydney Perez and Tony Taplin won their weight classes, and Mitchell Criscione and Daytyn Tognazzini each placed third to qualify for state at the Class 5A Region III wrestling tournament Saturday.

Perez won the girls 95-pound title, while Taplin won the boys 285 title to advance to the state meet set for next Friday and Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress. Criscione advanced in the boys 113 class, and Tognazzini advanced in boys 152.

Rudder junior Jayden Williams won his challenge match to place fourth in the boys heavyweight division, earning a berth to state. Williams improved to 29-6 this season.

College Station’s Josh Wenger finished third in his weight class to advance to state.

College Station’s Sjon Pickett also placed fifth to earn an alternate spot to state, while Jacob Felipe, Grant Sutton, Wyatt Shugart, Greyson Garcia, Grant Maraist and Damian Eimann scored points for the Cougars to help them place 12th in the final team standings.

Senior Anna Scarborough led the College Station girls team in points, while Destiny Tuttle, Lily Eager and Darianna Cuenca also scored points for the Lady Cougars.