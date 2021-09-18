 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated rolls past Katy Jordan in 19-5A volleyball
Ava Derbes had nine kills with a .750 hitting percentage, and Gracen Harrell had 12 digs to reach 1,000 for her career as the A&M Consolidated volleyball team swept Katy Jordan 25-18, 25-10, 25-14 in District 19-5A action Friday at Tiger Gym.

Consol’s Ella Norton hit .417 with six kills, and the Lady Tigers finished with nine team blocks.

Katy Jordan won the JV match in three sets. Consol’s freshman Maroon won in three sets, and its freshman White lost in two sets.

